Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,712.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,627. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $275.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

