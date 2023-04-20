AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 102,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 59,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

AmpliTech Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.