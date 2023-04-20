Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

ADI stock opened at $186.75 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

