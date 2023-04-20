Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

