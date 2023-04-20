Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

