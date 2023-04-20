Analysts Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target at $160.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Airbus Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.3572 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
