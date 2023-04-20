Analysts Set Expectations for Shawcor Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.04.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$888.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.28.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

