Analysts Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Target Price at $10.29

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OABI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Trading Up 2.6 %

OABI stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.