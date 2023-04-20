Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Target Price at $94.33

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research firms recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 156.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

