Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.