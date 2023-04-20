APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APA. Mizuho reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

