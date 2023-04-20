Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.