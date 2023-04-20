Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

APTV stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 58,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

