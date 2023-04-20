Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Position Lowered by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,415 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

