ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.13. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 69,423 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Document Solutions

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Stories

