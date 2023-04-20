ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX opened at C$16.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.00. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.7060755 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

