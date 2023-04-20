Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 831794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 236.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.43.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

