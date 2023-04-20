Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $830.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

