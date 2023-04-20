Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $6,673,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 1,475,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,245,571.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,217 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

