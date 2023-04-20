Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 129,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,560,776.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,560,776.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,139,116 shares of company stock worth $37,723,951 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

