Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,673 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $50,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 410,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,916. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.