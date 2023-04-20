Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 452,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

