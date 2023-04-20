Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $72,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.04. The company had a trading volume of 734,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

