Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntsman worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 1.1 %

HUN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 616,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.