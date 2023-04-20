Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.70. 49,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,519. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.92. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

