Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

