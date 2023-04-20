ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

CAG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.