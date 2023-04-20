ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

