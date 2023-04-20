ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kellogg by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Price Performance
K stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on K shares. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
