ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.