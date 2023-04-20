ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

