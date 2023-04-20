ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,049,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

