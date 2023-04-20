ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.