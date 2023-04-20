ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

