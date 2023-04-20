ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,739 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

