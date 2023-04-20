ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.12% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

