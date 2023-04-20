Ark Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.32 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $56.95 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003654 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,421,954 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

