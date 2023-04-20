Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,821 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 372,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

