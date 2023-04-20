Associated Banc-Corp Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.8 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 339,724 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.