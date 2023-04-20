Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

