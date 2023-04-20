AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.
AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of AT&T
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.
