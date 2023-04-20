AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $18.71. AT&T shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 19,822,352 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

