Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.56 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.