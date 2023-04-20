AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $136.32 on Thursday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

