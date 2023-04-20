AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $2,696.68 and last traded at $2,684.40, with a volume of 32308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,663.16.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.
In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,498.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,443.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
