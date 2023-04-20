Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stake Trimmed by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,855 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 10.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 41,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.