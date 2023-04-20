Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $390.38 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.08 or 0.00065980 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.23 billion and approximately $390.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,686,344 coins and its circulating supply is 326,623,624 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

