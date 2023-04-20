Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.81. Avalon shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avalon in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

