Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.