Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.50. 116,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,382. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $136.45.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

